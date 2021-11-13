Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $845,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1,077.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $191.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

