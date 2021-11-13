CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CME stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.71 and a 1 year high of $230.89.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CME Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
