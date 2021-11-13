CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.71 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CME Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CME Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

