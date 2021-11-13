Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$75.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.32. The firm has a market cap of C$118.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

