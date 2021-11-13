Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.22.

AFN stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,685.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

