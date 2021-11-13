BMO Capital Markets Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.43.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.