Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$7.47 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

