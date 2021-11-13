Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,693 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.