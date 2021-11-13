Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Ziff Davis worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.31 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.