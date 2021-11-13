AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 52.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

