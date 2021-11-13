UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,243,814 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

