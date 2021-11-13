Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.37

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and traded as high as $35.09. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 4,544 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

