Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS.

CERE opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

