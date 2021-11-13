Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.
Fortinet stock opened at $342.17 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
