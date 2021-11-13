Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

Fortinet stock opened at $342.17 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

