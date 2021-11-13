Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SMWB opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Similarweb stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

