Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,841,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,174.
PLY opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30.
About Playfair Mining
