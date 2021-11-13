Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Director Donald Graham Moore purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,841,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,174.

PLY opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

