TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$8.33 and a 52 week high of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.80%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.