Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$2.50

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE SMT opened at C$2.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$346.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.34. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

