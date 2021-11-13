Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

