Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.51. The stock has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

