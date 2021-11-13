Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,466.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

AML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,667.50 ($21.79) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,802.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,901.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.