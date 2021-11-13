RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

REI.UN stock opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

