Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 31,922 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 102,974.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 173,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 141,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

