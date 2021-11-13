Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $183.52 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $135.71 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

