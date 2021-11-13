Robert William Beck Sells 3,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RM opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

