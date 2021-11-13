Boenning Scattergood Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.