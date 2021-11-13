Truist Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PRPL stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

