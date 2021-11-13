Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.19. SunPower reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

