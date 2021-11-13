The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 3,872 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

