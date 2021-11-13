The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley Sells 3,872 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 348.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
