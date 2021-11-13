WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $689.91 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $689.91 million and $14.50 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036742 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00025526 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005656 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
WhiteCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “
Buying and Selling WhiteCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
