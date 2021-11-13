Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EURN. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

EURN opened at $10.24 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 11.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 200,546 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

