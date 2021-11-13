IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

