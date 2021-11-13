Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Geron by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

