Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $594,064.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $594,064.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innovation Blockchain Payment alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IBPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.