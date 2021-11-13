Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CFO S Turner Keene Acquires 2,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

