Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $59,300.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

