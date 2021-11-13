Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.64 ($191.34).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €170.05 ($200.06) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

