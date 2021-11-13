Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Atkore worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,307 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

