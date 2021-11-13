Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1,348.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

NYSE WRB opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

