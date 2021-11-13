Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 17.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 92.1% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,622 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,438 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

NYSE WK opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

