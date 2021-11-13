Millennium Management LLC Purchases 254,986 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

