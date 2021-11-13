Millennium Management LLC Purchases 215,430 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.70% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,040,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,499,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

