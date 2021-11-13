Millennium Management LLC Buys 349,091 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,091 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.07% of Stratasys worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stratasys by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

