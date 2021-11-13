Millennium Management LLC Invests $15.83 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

