Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TMCI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,634,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.