Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TMCI stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
