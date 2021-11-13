First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Keith Neumeyer Sells 50,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00.

FR opened at C$17.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.53.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

