Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases 87,500 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.