Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases 87,500 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

