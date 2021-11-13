Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Myomo alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Myomo worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.