ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

