ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

