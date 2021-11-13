First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 91,717 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

