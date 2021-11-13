Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

