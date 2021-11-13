Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

